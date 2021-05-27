“I think if you communicate well, everything else is solved.”
Though he was drawn into his startup through his lifelong love for building, Amit Avner says the journey is really all about the people. He loved being able to hire amazing people to work with and having wonderful investors at Taykey. Building the culture of the company was fun, Avner recalls. Hiring the best people is one of the things he helps early-stage startups navigate in his current role as general partner at Operator Partners. A common issue he sees is startups not understanding which candidates will be good fits for the company culture. He and his partners give advice to founders in very casual relationships and are able to respond quickly to questions about all sorts of day to day decisions. Avner says they want to provide the kind of help they wished they could have gotten as young entrepreneurs.www.calcalistech.com