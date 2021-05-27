“I think if you communicate well, everything else is solved.”

1) Moar Bitcoin! Back when I was a young adventurous person I used to have an exciting portfolio filled with interesting individual stock bets. But then I learned a bunch of economics/finance, got old/fat and turned into a pretty boring indexer. So I just love it when other people make wildly insane bets that I can write blog posts about. And I think that’s why I love the MicroStrategy story so much. In case you haven’t been following along, Michael Saylor, the firm’s founder has basically turned into a full blown laser eyed Bitcoin Maximalist. He’s convinced that the USD is going to blow up and that 15% annual inflation is coming. So he doesn’t want to hodl his firm’s cash in USD. But instead of going down the traditional finance route of owning, you know, fairly low vol inflation hedges like TIPS, REITs, gold or stocks, Saylor went straight for the highest vol asset around – Bitcoin. And they’re not just buying a little bit of it. They’re pouring all of the firm’s cash into it and then borrowing to buy even more.