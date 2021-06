Patient safety is being compromised across the NHS because of a growing practice of employing staff without nursing qualifications in nurse roles, the Royal College of Nursing has warned.It has found repeated examples of jobs previously limited to registered nurses being opened up to either less qualified nursing staff or to other non-nursing workers.The RCN has warned this erosion of the safety critical role for nurses in healthcare goes against published research which shows substituting registered nurses with other staff increases death rates on wards and leads to worse outcomes for patients.In some adverts posted on the NHS jobs website,...