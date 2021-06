Have you heard about the newest attraction "The Maze" opening Memorial weekend in Hochatown near Broken Bow, Oklahoma?. That's right if you are starting to make plans on what to do during the Memorial holiday weekend, then "The Maze" just might be a great start. The Maze is a 29,000 square foot wooden maze where not only do you have to find your way out, you have to find all of the clues to solve the puzzle at the end. How fun does that sound?