Hope Chest

The Yoga practice has the ability to help us learn to accept ourselves for who we are while continuing to grow. Hope believes that yoga is truly for everyone and every body. She found yoga in her early twenties while she was experiencing severe depression and anxiety after leaving a verbally and emotionally abusive relationship. Her therapist at the time introduced her first to meditation to help quiet and focus her mind. She then encouraged Hope to seek out a yoga class and teacher that inspired her. Hope’s first eye-opening yoga class was a vinyasa yoga class at Zen and Now, in her hometown of Niantic, Connecticut. She left class shocked by how much quieter her mind was. Hope realized that the focus of linking breath-to-movement was the perfect way to get in touch with herself and facilitate authentic lasting change.