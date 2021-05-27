Hope Chest

THE BEACH HOME YOU'VE BE SEARCHING FOR!! This updated 5 bedroom, 4 full bath home is just 9 HOUSES FROM THE BEACH and features a large deck with ocean views, fabulous yard with plenty of room to entertain, and tons of upgrades throughout! Spacious first floor features a bright and sunny Florida room, living room, dining room, kitchen with new stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar, beautiful full bath with rain shower, and laundry/mud room with new stackable washer/dryer! Second floor offers 4 great bedrooms and two full baths! Both front rooms have access to the deck. One is currently being used as an office and features a built in Murphy bed with desk and cabinetry. Jack and Jill bedrooms in back. A full basement with outside entrance could be the perfect place for guests or the kids! 5th bedroom, living area, kitchenette, full bath, plus storage!! Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home, updated bathrooms, Hunter Douglas Plantation blinds, new Navien insta-hot water system, two zoned central air, and insulated attic! Gorgeous curb appeal! Professionally lanscaped front and back, paver patio, enclosed outdoor shower, new front railings, and new front and back doors! This home will check all your boxes!! Fabulous wide street JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH & BOARDWALK and close to local favorites such as 7311, Waterdog, and Hannah G's! Do not miss out...CALL TODAY!! *Seller would like an end of August or September settlement.