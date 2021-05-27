Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Hope Chest

By icemanhank home
lumberjocks.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI just finished this solid Tasmanian Blackwood hope chest for a customer and I am loving the colours that have popped out of the timber. The client had an old piece of his own Blackwood he wanted to incorporate so I built it into the centre of the lid with a black stained cedar surround to give some depth.

www.lumberjocks.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hope Chest#Tasmanian#Danish#Turned Feet#Creepy#Time#Pics#Base#Sydney Australia
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
GardeningThrive Global

Plant Hope

“Not watering plants costs us trees. Not watering the souls of one another with love costs us lives.” Nil. When I look at this photograph I am reminded by our creator of so many things. I am reminded to plant hope. This picture was taken by law enforcement describing a...
Interior DesignKansas City Star

Style at Home: Summer seating for a chic lake house vibe

It's the start of a lovely and leisurely lake season. Whether you just visit a lakeside abode and want to bring some of the magic back to your neighborhood for the summer or venture out to your special getaway, the rustic chic lake aesthetic is beloved by many. To me,...
LifestyleRecycled Crafts

14 Mini Pinatas You Can DIY

Do you know what is better than a Party pinata? A mini party pinata! Mini Pinatas can be used during a birthday party as a typical pinata. and just the birthday girl or boy gets to smash it, but one of my favourite ways to use a DIY mini pinata is to actually gift them as the take-home favors. I mean what says “party” more than a mini pinata? Obviously, though you will need to hand make one of these mini pinatas for each and every child that attends the party, that could be a little too much effort. You can also purchase these Mini pinatas.
Crested Butte, COCrested Butte News

There is still hope…

Returning from the Highway 50 road trip last week there was for once some hesitation about what we were returning to in the north valley. Based on the limited check-ins I had online over my two weeks away, it felt like the Aspen Apocalypse was here in full storm. Giant houses being built in wetlands, no employee housing anywhere, crappy condos selling for a million bucks, businesses not opening, swarms of tourists descending on us like locusts. Anger, entitlement, fear and loathing oozed online from our home.
Interior Designchartattack.com

Home and Lifestyle Management – Not for the Faint Hearted

Monotonous, never-ending, merry-go-round chores from loading and unloading the dishwasher multiple times a day to the constant pile of dirty laundry which seems to never decrease. Why is it as we now have more automation, more gadgets and more machines and devices to help us all do these chores quicker...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman glues 7700 pennies to her bathroom floor and potentially misses out on a fortune

A woman spent 16 hours gluing down 7,700 pennies to decorate her bathroom floor.Jordan Darian posted a TikTok video of the renovation at her home in West Hollywood, California, and it has already got more than 20 million views.Ms Darian, the co-founder of a female-focussed CBD brand, glued the one cent coins down on top of the existing wood-effect tiles.She then sealed the floor with $300 worth of glue.“$77 that no one can ever spend again,” joked Ms Darian as she filmed the DIY process.She added: “Took me 16 hours to penny the floor. I used Elmer’s glue to secure...
Charles Dickensahima.org

The Spring of Hope

As I start this column, I am reminded of Charles Dickens in A Tale of Two Cities: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of light, it was the season of darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair.”
Home & Gardenwisup.net

3 Pro Tips For Choosing The Perfect Front Door For Your Home

While people may say that you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, you don’t get a second chance at a first impression, whether it’s your appearance or the appearance of your house. Adages and cliches aside, your house’s front door is your first chance to greet your guests and make them feel welcome. If it looks cheap or unkempt, a solid forty-seven percent of parties surveyed would think less of you.
Home & Gardenlumberjocks.com

Upholstered bench

Sorry about my the mess ( just finished putting down Hardwood flooring so there is garbage at the front door)..I built this bench bottom about 7 years ago and I had no idea what to do with it. The top was done for my ex wife but it was sitting in a corner. I’m in a good mood today so I finally had the nerve to finish it today. Top was bigger than the base so had no idea what I wanted to do but this is how it looks.
Workoutsevolutionvt.com

Hope Elliott

The Yoga practice has the ability to help us learn to accept ourselves for who we are while continuing to grow. Hope believes that yoga is truly for everyone and every body. She found yoga in her early twenties while she was experiencing severe depression and anxiety after leaving a verbally and emotionally abusive relationship. Her therapist at the time introduced her first to meditation to help quiet and focus her mind. She then encouraged Hope to seek out a yoga class and teacher that inspired her. Hope’s first eye-opening yoga class was a vinyasa yoga class at Zen and Now, in her hometown of Niantic, Connecticut. She left class shocked by how much quieter her mind was. Hope realized that the focus of linking breath-to-movement was the perfect way to get in touch with herself and facilitate authentic lasting change.
Interior Designdreamwidth.org

Comfort Corner

The carpet is thick, soft and cream coloured, while the walls are a yellow bronze colour. In the corner along one wall there is a large sofa, able to seat 4 or 5 people comfortably. Along the other corner wall there is a smaller sofa for 2 or 3 people. In the middle of the furniture, there is a low, round coffee table, perfect for colouring at or for other craft activities.
Cancerthehealthcareblog.com

Off Our Chests: No Secrets Left Behind

She was a successful corporate lawyer turned professional volunteer and a housewife. He was a charismatic, successful, and world-renowned researcher in gastrointestinal oncology. He was jealous of all breast cancer research funding and had declared that disease his nemesis. They were married; life was becoming a routine, and borderline predictable....
Religioncac.org

Foundational Hope

The Jesuit scientist Teilhard de Chardin wrote that “Love is the physical structure of the universe.” [1] Our theological way of saying the same thing is “Let us create in our image” (Genesis 1:26), in the image of the triune God, who is love, who is a dynamic cycling of infinite outpouring and infinite receiving.
Educationbeastsofwar.com

Guild Ball

Paper, water, glue, wheights and some hope. Paper, water, glue, wheights and some hope. After i tried 3 tiles just with water and weight. I try to glue some thing in the bottom to flatten them.
Home & Gardenourunbelievablejourney.org

GRINDING IT OUT!

In preparation for a new tenant, some times you have to HIT it hard and GRIND IT OUT! After redoing the hard wood floors and writing a post a couple weeks ago called “Surprise, hardwood floors“, we still had quite a bit to do before getting our tenant in!. We...
Real Estatefoxroach.com

19 S Melbourne Ave

THE BEACH HOME YOU'VE BE SEARCHING FOR!! This updated 5 bedroom, 4 full bath home is just 9 HOUSES FROM THE BEACH and features a large deck with ocean views, fabulous yard with plenty of room to entertain, and tons of upgrades throughout! Spacious first floor features a bright and sunny Florida room, living room, dining room, kitchen with new stainless steel appliances & breakfast bar, beautiful full bath with rain shower, and laundry/mud room with new stackable washer/dryer! Second floor offers 4 great bedrooms and two full baths! Both front rooms have access to the deck. One is currently being used as an office and features a built in Murphy bed with desk and cabinetry. Jack and Jill bedrooms in back. A full basement with outside entrance could be the perfect place for guests or the kids! 5th bedroom, living area, kitchenette, full bath, plus storage!! Beautiful hardwood flooring throughout the home, updated bathrooms, Hunter Douglas Plantation blinds, new Navien insta-hot water system, two zoned central air, and insulated attic! Gorgeous curb appeal! Professionally lanscaped front and back, paver patio, enclosed outdoor shower, new front railings, and new front and back doors! This home will check all your boxes!! Fabulous wide street JUST STEPS TO THE BEACH & BOARDWALK and close to local favorites such as 7311, Waterdog, and Hannah G's! Do not miss out...CALL TODAY!! *Seller would like an end of August or September settlement.
Real Estaterealtortcouto.com

63441 W Santa Ana Ave

The Jade features an open-concept floorplan, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, a den, and a two-bay garage. This home is currently under construction and will be available for move-in in late summer.Upon entering the Jade, views lead through the kitchen and great room, onto the covered patio. The kitchen nook connects both the great room and kitchen, allowing the rooms to flow together, as well as providing easy access to the covered patio. The kitchen features a generous granite island and wrap-around counters, providing essential storage space for all of your kitchen gadgets. The den offers a great space for an office or a playroom for the kids. A secondary bedroom near the entry with close proximity to a generous hall bath is perfect for older children and guests. An additional secondary bedroom, full bathroom, and laundry room are tucked near the main hallway, with easy access to the garage. Entrance to the Primary Suite is buffered by a private entry from the great room, creating a secluded retreat. The Primary Suite bath provides additional storage via the linen and walk-in closet.