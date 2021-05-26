How Tafi is Democratizing Avatar and Character Solutions

Customization is a big part of the Biomutant experience. From the beginning, you design your character from the ground up and select one of multiple classes — then it’s up to you to shape the world. The game offers you a huge amount of freedom to play however you want, with multiple different factions, each with their own goals oriented towards light or darkness. Even if you’re playing on the side of light, you can balance things your own way with some dark-sided choices — or betray your faction, or simply join another faction at any point in the game. There’s nothing stopping you from completely changing directions mid-game, and there’s no reason not to give yourself a new look whenever you want.