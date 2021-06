The Youtheatre Workshop at the Youngsville Free Methodist Church, 179 Davis ST., will be Monday, July 19, through Friday, July 23, for children ages 8 to 15. The heart of Family Life’s Youtheatre Workshop centers on teaching young people about the world of performing arts. For five days, youth will be trained in acting, singing and dancing. Students will showcase their newly-learned theatrical skills on Friday by presenting a musical production. Guests for the performance will be seated in accordance with maintaining social distancing.