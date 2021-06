The state House of Representatives approved a resolution to end Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf’s Covid-19 emergency disaster declaration. The vote was 113 to 90 and was largely along party lines. Representatives Jim Struzzi, Brian Smith and Abby Major, who all represent portions of Indiana County, all voted in favor of the resolution. If approved by the Senate, the resolution will end Wolf’s covid-19 disaster declaration that has lasted for nearly 16 months. The declaration would end as soon as the ballots from May’s primary election are given their final statewide certification.