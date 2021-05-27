Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clackamas County, OR

North Clackamas honors former editor, district spokesman

By Raymond Rendleman
Posted by 
Clackamas Review
Clackamas Review
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NPqum_0aCwLfWh00 Joe Krumm, who died in 2016, lends his name to Community Room at Sabin-Schellenberg center.

North Clackamas School District officials on May 24 inaugurated the Joe Krumm Community Room at the Sabin-Schellenberg Professional Technical Center to memorialize the many contributions of the former NCSD executive director of community and government relations who died in 2016 .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=232igU_0aCwLfWh00 Sabin-Schellenberg, located just east of Milwaukie in unincorporated Clackamas County, is the state's largest facility for teaching students 18 trades ranging from firefighting and broadcasting to cosmetology, health care, construction and culinary arts. Its new Community Room was renovated to hold 250 people with the removal of a stage left over from a previous middle school, although the room now has a new temporary stage that can be stored out of the way.

Among the many projects funded by a construction bond passed by voters in November 2016, the Joe Krumm Community Room has improved acoustics/lighting, a state-of-the-art sound system and a movable wall to create two rooms if needed. Krumm was credited with the successful public relations strategy behind bond measures in 1998 and 2006 for building and improving schools across North Clackamas. Prior to his death in September 2016, he set the stage for the passage of the latest bond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HKomZ_0aCwLfWh00 Suzie Peachin, Sabin-Schellenberg's assistant principal, told attendees of the room's inauguration that she was proud the school will permanently recognize Krumm's lasting impact on the community. Krumm would invite state legislators to tour the school's campus and then follow up with visits to lawmaker offices in Salem, especially when bills were being considered involving career and technical education.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dCbmo_0aCwLfWh00 "Don't forget about Sabin-Schellenberg; don't forget about North Clackamas," Krumm would consistently tell the legislators, according to Peachin.

Krumm was a trained facilitator for the Center for Educational Equity, where he coached hundreds of people in equity work. North Clackamas Superintendent Matt Utterback said Krumm was an equity leader, not only in his home school district, but also on the national scale, where Krumm served as president of the National School Public Relations Association.

"Joe was known for his empathy and his commitment to social justice," Utterback said. "Many of our community partners who are supporting our students and families today are the result of Joe's work."

Krumm, who performed as a drummer in his spare time and had coronary artery disease, died at the age of 61 after performing a set at the Ash Street Saloon in Portland. The Milwaukie resident was a former editor and co-publisher of the Clackamas Review from 1984 to 1990, when he was recruited by former NCSD Superintendent Ben Schellenberg. Prior to working as a journalist, Krumm was a city bus driver, a soccer coach/referee and a custodian.

Clackamas Review

Clackamas Review

Clackamas, OR
23
Followers
124
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

The Clackamas Review's local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more.

 http://www.clackamasreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
County
Clackamas County, OR
Milwaukie, OR
Government
City
Milwaukie, OR
Local
Oregon Government
Clackamas County, OR
Government
City
Salem, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School District Officials#County Officials#State Schools#Campus Officials#Ncsd#The Clackamas Review#North Clackamas#Sabin Schellenberg Center#Middle School#Cosmetology#Lawmaker Offices#President#Students#State Legislators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Happy Valley, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Happy Valley Police Department name is misleading

Brian Fitzgerald: Municipal police force is a branch of the Clackamas County Sheriff's OfficeOver the past year I have been in close contact with the entire Happy Valley City Council regarding its municipal police department. Most citizens of Happy Valley believe that we have our own autonomous police force. Oh no! Neither the mayor, city council, or city manager can hire, fire, or discipline its own officers. Crazy? I know! The Happy Valley Police Department is simply a branch of the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office. Instead of simply contracting with the county for police services, the City Council in its infinite wisdom has decided to pretend as though we have an independent police force. We don't. We get a police department regulated entirely by the county. Are you a progressive and want police reform? Then email the city! Are you a conservative who believes in home rule and lower taxes? Then email the city! They won't listen to me. Maybe they will listen to you. Brian Fitzgerald is a resident of Happy Valley, which contracts with the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office to provide municipal police services. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Oregon City, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Statement calling flag waves white supremacist 'outrageous'

Molalla Mayor Scott Keyser calls for OC Superintendent Larry Didway's resignation or termination On May 29, citizens from around the Willamette Valley gathered to peacefully show their love and support for our country, and organized and conducted a flag wave event at the intersection of Highway 213 and Beavercreek Road in Oregon City. The event was carried out in the most peaceful, positive and respectful way, and was attended by people from diverse ethnicities, cultures and age groups. On or about May 31, Oregon City School District Superintendent Larry Didway publicly posted the following statement on social media: A...
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

Oregon ends prescription for pseudoephedrine medicines

New law, which starts Jan. 1, still keeps them behind the counter and requires photo ID for purchases.Oregon will be the last state to end its requirement for a prescription for medicines containing ephedrine or pseudoephedrine under a bill that is headed to Gov. Kate Brown. The Senate passed without amendment House Bill 2648 on a 27-2 vote Monday, June 7. Under it, such products still would be kept behind the store counter — and people 18 and older would have to show photo identification to purchase them. Although the bill has an emergency clause, the new requirements take effect...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Architects' visions of Gladstone, Oak Lodge libraries released

Community center projects in north Clackamas County set to break ground next yearArchitectural renderings have been released for two upcoming community library projects in the Oak Lodge and Gladstone areas. The new Oak Lodge Library, along with a community center and park, are planned for the old Concord School property purchased by North Clackamas Parks & Recreation District in 2019 near the intersection of Concord Road and McLoughlin Boulevard. The new Gladstone Library is set to be developed at the old Gladstone City Hall site located at 525 Portland Ave. Both projects have a community task force that's been meeting...
Oak Grove, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Opinion: Oak Grove community with heart imagines way forward

Nate Ember: Laws, policies are ours to shape and change for our collective benefitI came to Portland from Boise, Idaho, immediately after graduating college to pursue a career in architecture. After living with family and in cheap apartments in outer Northeast Portland for the first few years, I finally landed a job in my field and we started saving to buy a home. Affordability was key, as well as car-free transit access to downtown (No. 33 bus) to keep our expenses manageable. We weren't even thinking about Milwaukie/Oak Grove until a Realtor showed us a tiny home that...
Milwaukie, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Milwaukie transit center stabbing sends man to hospital

Keeandre Scott allegedly attacked Michael King after asking the victim for a cigarette.A 42-year-old man is recovering from serious injuries after being stabbed multiple times on Saturday in downtown Milwaukie's transit center, police said. At about 7:25 p.m. on June 5, officers responded to the report of a stabbing near the intersection of Southeast Main Street and Southeast Jackson Street in Milwaukie. When officers arrived on the scene, a 42-year-old man who had been stabbed several times told officers that the suspect who stabbed him was headed northbound on Main Street toward Harrison Street. According to MPD, the altercation occurred...
PoliticsPosted by
Clackamas Review

County-by-county impact of political redistricting to be discussed

Legislative committees invite testimony from experts to live-streamed regional hearings.Information on the impact of reapportionment of political districts on each county in Oregon will be presented at virtual evening events of the House and Senate redistricting committees. The hearings will include invited testimony from experts on state demographics. No decisions will be made during these hearings. Invited testimony at each will be from: • Ethan Sharygin, director, Portland State University Population Research Center • Charles Rynerson, Oregon State Data Center coordinator, Portland State University Population Research Center All hearings begin at 5:30 p.m. To view a live stream of the meeting, go to: olis.oregonlegislature.gov/liz/2021R1/Committees/SRED/Overview A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Here are the hearing dates when specific counties will be discussed: • June 2: Benton, Coos, Curry, Douglas, Jackson, Josephine, Lane, Lincoln, and Linn • June 8: Crook, Deschutes, Harney, Hood River, Jefferson, Klamath, Lake, Sherman, and Wasco • June 9: Baker, Gilliam, Grant, Malheur, Morrow, Umatilla, Union, Wallowa, and Wheeler. • June 15: Clackamas, Clatsop, Columbia, Marion, Multnomah, Tillamook, Polk, Yamhill, and Washington. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

Brown sets June 21 target to end COVID-19 limits in Oregon

Even as the pandemic remains a 'shadow,' governor expects state to 'fully open' if vaccination rates climb.Nearly all COVID-19 restrictions could be lifted in as early as just over two weeks, Gov. Kate Brown said Friday, June 4. The state is about 127,000 adults short of the goal of getting at least one shot of vaccine into 70% of eligible residents. Once the state crosses the threshold, Brown said she would lift masking, business capacity, event size, social distance and other limits that Oregonians have dealt with for more than a year. "We can fully reopen — we can all...
Cornelius, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Family, law enforcement continue search for Ralph Brown

The former school administrator, school board member, and Cornelius mayor is still missing.Detectives, family and friends are still seeking information regarding the disappearance of Cornelius resident Ralph Brown. The Washington County Sheriff's Office held a press conference Thursday, June 3, again asking for the community's help in locating the former school administrator, school board member and Cornelius mayor, who left his house the evening of May 16 and hasn't been seen since. Brown, 76, suffers from dementia and has memory problems. He reportedly left his home in his navy blue 2014 Nissan Sentra, Oregon license plate 319 KQV, at roughly...
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

The Long Division: Oregon schools have long underserved Latino students and families; the pandemic made it worse.

Pamplin Media Group and its partners examine the impacts that COVID-19 had on schools, and we sought solutions.For the past several months, Pamplin Media Group has been examining K-12 public education in Oregon, specifically the gap between how well students of color are doing during the pandemic compared to their white classmates. With exceptions, the gap between those services — the long division based on race, as well as economic factors — grew worse during the months of distance learning forced by COVID-19. We also found several districts seeking solutions to this longstanding problem. Our series can be found online at Pamplin Projects. Among our findings: Some districts have turned to community organizations, such as the Latino Network, to supplement the classroom work. Others went door-to-door to find students who weren't participating in video conference classes. We found the 2020-21 cohort of kindergartners was far smaller than previous years, and a disproportionate share of families that didn't register their students were white. We took a look at the burgeoning enrollment of online public charter schools. And much more. Their stories are online now at Pamplin Projects. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

Series: How COVID made a bad situation worse in Oregon's schools

Pamplin Media Group and its partners examine the impacts that COVID-19 had on schools, and we sought solutions.For the past several months, reporters with Pamplin Media Group has been examining K-12 public education in Oregon, specifically the gap between how well students of color are doing during the pandemic compared to their white classmates. With exceptions, the gap between those services — the division based on race, as well as economic factors — grew worse during the months of distance learning forced by COVID-19. Our new series, The Long Division, examines how the pandemic has impacted an educational system...
PoliticsPosted by
Clackamas Review

Legislature OKs $9.3 billion for schools after partisan debate

Amount is higher than Gov. Brown proposed six months ago; corporate kicker may boost it further.A two-year, $9.3 billion budget for state aid to public schools is on its way to Gov. Kate Brown after a partisan fight in the Oregon House. The House passed the budget Thursday, June 3, on a 36-20 vote, majority Democrats for and minority Republicans against, after Republicans failed to send it back to the Legislature's joint budget committee to add $300 million for the two years starting July 1. The extra money, and more, is likely to materialize anyway in a couple of months....
Clackamas, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Clackamas High School grad nabs two prestigious scholarships

Sabrina Li gets National Merit funding, plus grant through credit union, OSAASabrina Li, who graduates this spring from Clackamas High School, received two prestigious scholarships announced this month. Li received a $1,000 scholarship from OnPoint Community Credit Union and the Oregon School Activities Association, along with funding through the National Merit Scholarship Corp., which provides between $500-$2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship. Li created the National Tech Honor Society club for socioeconomically disadvantaged CHS students that provides scholarships, internships, college guidance and events to help students navigate their futures. She's...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Clackamas County condemns Jim Crow, vaccine card comparison

Commissioner Mark Shull's resolution 'abhorrent and irresponsible' according to Chair Tootie SmithA firestorm of criticism was unleashed this week when a Clackamas County commissioner proposed a resolution that compared showing a COVID-19 vaccine card to the segregationist Jim Crow laws. Commissioner Mark Shull had drafted a resolution to block the state rule that a business must see someone's vaccine card before they can enter without a mask. Shull's resolution draft stated vaccine passports create conditions of a new "Jim Crow 2.0" but fellow commissioners, including Chair Tootie Smith, harshly criticized the comparison to laws that had legalized segregation and led...
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

Oregon legislature makes noose display an intimidation crime

Oregon House clears bill on 54-0 vote; three Republicans fail to respond to roll call despite repeated attempts. Gov. Kate Brown's signature is all that is required to classify the display of a noose — the symbol of lynching Blacks — as a crime of intimidation in Oregon. The House passed Senate Bill 398 without amendment on a 54-0 vote on Tuesday, June 1. The display would be a Class A misdemeanor if intended to intimidate a person or threaten someone with bodily harm. Maximum penalties are one year in jail and a $6,250 fine. The bill was drafted to...
Marion County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Lawmakers grind their way toward 'sine die'

With two dozen days are left in the 2021 session, a frenzy of activity expected to move legislation."Sine die is imminent," declared Senate President Peter Courtney on Tuesday, using one of the secret decoder ring-needed terms of the Oregon Legislature. Translation: We're almost through for 2021. But not so close you can't pop a last-minute bill into the hopper, which Courtney did Tuesday morning, June 1, with a bill to ban horse racing in Oregon. With just 25 days left before the Oregon constitution requires the Legislature to shut down the 2021 session, Courtney's dual actions reflected the frenzy of...
Oregon StatePosted by
Clackamas Review

Oregon one step closer to Juneteenth state holiday

Senator says 'sense of hope keeps the community going' as he shows family photos that tell Black history.Oregon is one step closer to observing the proclamation of the end of slavery in the United States as a state holiday. The Senate voted 28-0 on Tuesday, June 1, to make June 19 Oregon's 10th official state holiday starting in 2022. House Bill 2168 returns to the House for action on amendments. Most states have given it official recognition, but few have made it a legal holiday. It's popularly known as "Juneteenth," which commemorates June 19, 1865, when the news of the...
Portland, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Salinas, Hardesty, Colquitt: Donâ€™t let big money in politics drown out all our voices

State. Rep. Andrea Salinas represents House District 38 in Clackamas County. Jo Ann Hardesty is a Portland city commissioner. Rosa Colquitt is chair of the Democratic Party of Oregon's Black Caucus.As we have seen many states enact laws to restrict access to democracy while seeing money erode public trust in our political system, Oregon should take the opposite track and expand democracy in the Legislature. Many think of getting big money out of politics as a corruption issue. However, it is so much more than that. Limiting the amounts ultra-wealthy individuals and corporations can give in political races not only...
Clackamas County, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Museum of the Oregon Territory installs HVAC units

Clackamas County Historical Society regains 40% of potential revenue with event space.Thanks to generous donations, a new HVAC system was installed May 4 at Museum of the Oregon Territory. In early 2020, the Clackamas County Historical Society's third-floor HVAC system failed, making events impossible in CCHS's Tumwater Ballroom, which generated 40% of the historical society's revenue. Luckily, according to CCHS Marketing Director Waldo McGinnis, the Clackamas County community pulled through to donate 27% of the total goal of $143,000, or a little over $38,000, which CCHS used as a down payment to secure a loan to cover the cost...
Milwaukie, ORPosted by
Clackamas Review

Hamid Shibata Bennett named top Milwaukie volunteer

Active member of Arts Committee spearheads Porchfest, mural celebrating historyCity councilors recently selected Hamid Shibata Bennett as Milwaukie's Volunteer of the Year, in recognition of how a difficult year filled with uncertainty didn't diminish Bennett's passion to help the community. Bennett has long donated his time and talents to multiple organizations in the area, and recent struggles during the pandemic motivated him to do even more. Bennett has been an active member of the Milwaukie Arts Committee since 2016 and served as its chair for more than a year. He stepped up to lead the group during a critical transition...