UAH-T College Relations team wins national awards
The University of Arkansas Hope -Texarkana College Relations Department was selected as a winner of two awards at the 36th Annual Educational Advertising Awards competition. The College Relations team consisting of Casey Curtis, communications coordinator, and Caley Pennington, graphic and web design coordinator, won the Gold Award for the Program Spotlight Magazine, and the Merit Award for the UAH-T Chancellor Search Website.www.texarkanagazette.com