Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texarkana, AR

UAH-T College Relations team wins national awards

Texarkana Gazette
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Arkansas Hope -Texarkana College Relations Department was selected as a winner of two awards at the 36th Annual Educational Advertising Awards competition. The College Relations team consisting of Casey Curtis, communications coordinator, and Caley Pennington, graphic and web design coordinator, won the Gold Award for the Program Spotlight Magazine, and the Merit Award for the UAH-T Chancellor Search Website.

www.texarkanagazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Curtis, AR
Texarkana, AR
Education
Local
Arkansas Education
City
Texarkana, AR
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texarkana College#Uah#U S Relations#Foreign Relations#National Advertising#Uah T College Relations#National Awards#Southwest Arkansas#Arkansas Hope#Students#Atlanta#Quality Candidates#Job Responsibilities#Salaries#Country#Potential Jobs#Design
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Gold
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
Related
Texarkana, ARArkansas Online

Texarkana names choice for city manager

TEXARKANA -- The city Board of Directors has named a Ruston, La., man with extensive experience in municipal government as the lone finalist to be the next city manager. Jay Ellington has the board's "full support," and a vote finalizing his hiring is expected during today's regular meeting, Mayor Allen Brown said Friday. His comments came after a 20-minute private board meeting called to discuss Ellington's employment contract.
Arkansas StateMalvern Daily Record

HSC celebrates Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month

In honor of Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month in May, Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton officially signed a proclamation to proclaim May —Arkansas Homemakers Extension Month in Hot Spring County Friday at the courthouse. Thornton read and signed the proclamation with Mary Reeves, president of Homemakers Extension Council for Hot...
Texarkana, ARPosted by
Kicker 102.5

Bobbitt Recommends Holt as Next Chancellor of UA Hope-Texarkana

It's been a long process but it looks like we have a new Chancellor at the University of Arkansas at Hope - Texarkana. The University of Arkansas System President Dr. Donald R. Bobbitt announced yesterday that he is recommending Christine Holt, D.B.A., J.D., as the next chancellor at the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana (UAHT).
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

Alpha Phi Alpha presents seven scholarships to local students

TEXARKANA — The Kappa Gamma Lambda Fraternity, local chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha, presented seven local students with scholarships worth $500 on Thursday evening. The Fraternity generates funding for the scholarships through various projects such as its annual gala, donations from members and its annual golf tournament, which is a joint venture with Texarkana Golf Ranch.
Arkansas StateTexarkana Gazette

Arkansas side set to hire new city manager

TEXARKANA, Ark. — The city Board of Directors has named a Ruston, Louisiana, man with extensive experience in municipal government as the lone finalist to be the next city manager. Jay Ellington has the Board's "full support," and a vote finalizing his hiring is expected during Monday's regular meeting, Mayor...
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

One for the books | Holt to make state college history with top post at UAHT

TEXARKANA, Ark. — Christine Holt, who has spent most of her career in higher-education administration at two-year colleges, has been recommended as the next chancellor for the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana. If approved by the University of Arkansas board of trustees, Holt would become the first Black...
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

BREAKING NEWS | Texarkana, Ark. Board set to hire new city manager

TEXARKANA, Ark. — The city Board of Directors has named a Ruston, Louisiana, man with extensive experience in municipal government as the lone finalist to be the next city manager. Jay Ellington has the Board's "full support," and a vote finalizing his hiring is expected during Monday's regular meeting, Mayor...
Texarkana, ARArkansas Online

Woman in line to make state college top-post history

Christine Holt, who has spent most of her career in higher-education administration at two-year colleges, has been recommended as the next chancellor for the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana. If approved by the University of Arkansas board of trustees, Holt would become the first Black woman chancellor or...
Arkansas Statetxktoday.com

Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager Finalist

Jay Ellington of Ruston, Louisiana is the lone finalist for the City Manager position for the City of Texarkana Arkansas. The Texarkana City Board will vote at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, May 17th. Ellington brings a wealth of accomplishments and experience in public administration, having served as Interim...
Texarkana, ARktoy1047.com

LEISD Communications Director Accepts New Role with PGISD

During Pleasant Grove Independent School District’s regular board meeting on Tuesday, May 11, Superintendent Chad Pirtle announced the hiring of Matt Fry, Liberty-Eylau ISD Director of Communications, as their new Director of Operations. Fry joined the Leopard Family in 2004 as a Teacher in various subjects such as journalism and...
Texarkana, ARPosted by
KOSY 790AM

Liberty-Eylau Elevates Dr Womack to High School Principal

Liberty-Eylau Independent School District has elevated Dr. Mary Beth Womack from Assistant Principal to the new Liberty-Eylau High School Principal. “Dr. Womack has done a great job already in the district and we are confident that she is right leader for LEHS,” said LEISD Superintendent Ronnie Thompson. “She is a competent professional and strong instructional leader. But most importantly, she loves kids, and that is why we are all in this business.”
Texarkana, ARArkansas Online

UA president names chancellor pick for Hope-Texarkana campus

Christine Holt, who has spent most of her career in higher education administration at two-year colleges, has been recommended as the next chancellor of the University of Arkansas Community College at Hope-Texarkana. If approved by the University of Arkansas board of trustees, Holt would begin her new job on Sept....
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

Local Legion ladies celebrate their centennial

TEXARKANA, Ark. — Members of local American Legion Post 58 Ladies' Auxiliary in Texarkana, Arkansas, will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the group's founding during a Legion meeting at 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The centennial celebration at the Post 58 building in the 500 Block of East Broad Street will commemorate...
Texarkana, ARTexarkana Gazette

Area town's first collegiate academy class fulfills a vision | Two dozen high school seniors graduate simultaneously with a college degree from UAHT

HOPE, Ark. — Twenty-four of the students to graduate with Associate of Arts degrees from the University of Arkansas-Hope/Texarkana here Tuesday will simultaneously graduate from Hope High School as the first graduating class of a unique innovation in public education. Begun as a pilot program in the 2018-2019 academic year,...