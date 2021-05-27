UAH-T College Relations team wins national awards

Liberty-Eylau Independent School District has elevated Dr. Mary Beth Womack from Assistant Principal to the new Liberty-Eylau High School Principal. “Dr. Womack has done a great job already in the district and we are confident that she is right leader for LEHS,” said LEISD Superintendent Ronnie Thompson. “She is a competent professional and strong instructional leader. But most importantly, she loves kids, and that is why we are all in this business.”