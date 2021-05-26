Melvin Emery Wood was born on April 8, 1926 in Solomon, Kansas. He was the son of Chauncey & Cora (Roof) Wood. He spent much of his life in Kansas, graduating high school from Abilene High School in Abilene, KS and marrying Joanne Jones in Topeka, Kansas on August 21, 1949. Melvin enlisted in the United States Army and after an honorable discharge, he worked as a contractor for residential building and also a supervisor on commercial projects. Melvin worked for many years as a postal carrier from which he retired. He moved to Branson from Milford, Kansas.