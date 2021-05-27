Cancel
Cohoes Memorial Day Procession

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Cohoes and the Cohoes American Legion will host a Memorial Day Procession on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 6:00pm to remember and honor our fallen heroes. Please join a vehicle procession through Cohoes, including a wreath laying ceremony at 4 memorial sites by Mayor Keeler & American Legion E.T. Ruane Post #476 Commander, Leo Falconio. For safety, procession participants will remain in their vehicles. Please meet at Cohoes High School, procession to start promptly at 6:00pm.

Join the Wausau Pilot community. It’s free, and you’ll get special updates, exclusive event invitations and more. The Wausau American Legion Post 10 paid tribute to our fallen Marines, Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Coast Guard personnel on Memorial Day at the Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial Day is not about recreation and fun. It’s about remembering why you have your freedom and what you are going to have in the future in America.
Many years ago, Memorial Day weekend in Lisbon village started with families delivering flower pots with geraniums, begonias, petunias, green spikes and other favorite flowers to the graves at the cemetery on Saturday. It was a tradition that began back as Decoration Day in 1865 at the close of the deadliest war in United States history, the Civil War.
Northampton Township is hosting two Memorial Day ceremonies in Richboro on May 31. At 8 p.m., there will be a flag lowering and raising ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in front of the seven flagpoles of the Northampton Township building, located at 55 Township Road. Along with the pole bearing the US flag, there are six flagpoles, each with a military branch flag (Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Merchant Marines). This ceremony will last 5 minutes and will be conducted by the Marine Corps League’s Patriot Detachment.
FLOYD — A Memorial Day event to pay respect to fallen veterans will take place on the Floyd County Courthouse lawn at 3 p.m. Monday, May 31. The outdoor event, which will include a wreath-laying, at the war memorial is being hosted by the Republican Party of Floyd County. The...
The City of Gatesville, City of Evant, City of Oglesby, Farm Service Agency and Coryell County Courthouse will be closed on Monday. Bancorp South, Educators Credit Union, Extraco Bank, National United, The First National Bank Gatesville, The First National Bank Evant and The First National Bank Oglesby will be closed on Monday.
Gethsemane Cemetery on Detroit's east side near the Coleman A. Young Municipal Airport is exhuming bodies after discovering that more than 20 bodies may have been misplaced. The cemetery received its first complaint in April after a family could not find its loved one. The family sought to have the body exhumed in May and found that there were four bodies buried at the loved one's gravesite but none of them belonged to the family.
Several Memorial Day ceremonies will take place throughout Marion County this weekend and on Memorial Day. Bellefontaine Cemetery in Tracy will host a service at 10:00 a.m. Monday, with guest speaker Dustin Hite. A service will also be held at the Columbia Cemetery Monday at 10:00 a.m. under the oak...
Memorial Day. During my school years, Memorial Day was marked as the day when our school’s marching band would meet in a nearby town square, we would line up, then march in respectful cadence to the local cemetery with a local honor guard from a veterans’ group. We would stand...
Our offices will be closed on Monday, May 31. The offices of HBSDealer will be closed on Monday, May 31 as our staff observes Memorial Day. We salute our veterans, active service veterans, and those who have been lost while defending our nation. We wish our readers and your families...
The City of Cohoes is seeking candidates to fill an opening at the Cohoes Water Treatment Plant (Water Treatment Plant Operator Type A Plant with a minimum of a Grade II-A Certification). This is a Civil Service position and appointment is provisional pending examination by City of Cohoes Civil Service. Interested candidates can submit an application to Mayor Bill Keeler by email at mayor@ci.cohoes.ny.us by Wednesday, June 30, 2021.
The city of Cohoes in Albany County is proposing a $5.9 million solar panel project to float on its water reservoir. The 3.2 MWdc “floating solar” project is part of an effort by Cohoes to lessen its annual $660,000 electricity bill and transition all of its municipal facilities to solar energy. Outside the reservoir, Democratic Mayor Bill Keeler said the 10-acre site by the Cohoes Filtration Plant would not only achieve that goal, but a whole lot more.
Standing next to a reservoir on Vliet Boulevard, Cohoes City Planner Joe Seman-Graves is leading a group around the body of water. It’s the site where city leaders envision will be home to 8,000 floating solar panels. “So with that, there’s going to be a lot of questions that we’re...
We just about made it through the COVID-19 pandemic and here we are — ready to rip the masks off and celebrate with a cold drink; juicy grilled hamburgers with a slice of tomato and Vidalia onion; hot dogs with mustard, relish, diced onions and baked beans; and whatever goes with it. And since Monday is Memorial Day, after we put our flags out, we need to take time to recognize those who gave their lives in the service of our country. Thousands and thousands of them, and more to come.