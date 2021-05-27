Cohoes Memorial Day Procession
The City of Cohoes and the Cohoes American Legion will host a Memorial Day Procession on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 6:00pm to remember and honor our fallen heroes. Please join a vehicle procession through Cohoes, including a wreath laying ceremony at 4 memorial sites by Mayor Keeler & American Legion E.T. Ruane Post #476 Commander, Leo Falconio. For safety, procession participants will remain in their vehicles. Please meet at Cohoes High School, procession to start promptly at 6:00pm.www.ci.cohoes.ny.us