Cohoes Memorial Day Procession

We just about made it through the COVID-19 pandemic and here we are — ready to rip the masks off and celebrate with a cold drink; juicy grilled hamburgers with a slice of tomato and Vidalia onion; hot dogs with mustard, relish, diced onions and baked beans; and whatever goes with it. And since Monday is Memorial Day, after we put our flags out, we need to take time to recognize those who gave their lives in the service of our country. Thousands and thousands of them, and more to come.