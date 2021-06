Password managers have become the go-to advice of many security-minded users and experts as the most basic tool for keeping online accounts and identities safe. These password managers, however, become pretty useless if they themselves aren’t protected by some strong lock, usually a password. Given its importance, it is critical that password managers also get strong passwords and some say that no password is stronger than your fingerprint or iris. Fortunately, 1Password is finally getting support for those and more in the latest update for the password manager’s Web browser form.