Mediacom awards $1,000 scholarship to Jackson High grad
Mediacom Communications announced the selection of Kathr yn Raybon, a Jackson High School senior, as a recipient of the company’s World Class Scholarship program. The award recognizes the Jackson resident for outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments. Mediacom annually selects 60 graduating seniors who each receive $1,000 scholarships to support their post- secondary educationo “As a technology company, Mediacom understands how […]www.clarkecountydemocrat.com