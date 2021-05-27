Cancel
Jackson, AL

Mediacom awards $1,000 scholarship to Jackson High grad

By Clarke County Democrat
Clarke County Democrat
 14 days ago

Mediacom Communications announced the selection of Kathr yn Raybon, a Jackson High School senior, as a recipient of the company’s World Class Scholarship program. The award recognizes the Jackson resident for outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments. Mediacom annually selects 60 graduating seniors who each receive $1,000 scholarships to support their post- secondary educationo “As a technology company, Mediacom understands how […]

www.clarkecountydemocrat.com
