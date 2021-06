The Lyndon Township Board of Trustees approved an about $872,000 FY 2021-22 operating budget at a special meeting on June 22 that took place in person at Township Hall. Among the highlights of the budget are 2-percent increases or ($581) for township officers’ salaries. The supervisor, clerk and treasurer will receive $29,631 for the year while the two trustees will also receive a 2-percent increase and receive $3,850 for the year.