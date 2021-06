Just as other instant computing infrastructures have done in the past, Function-as-a-Service (FaaS) now enables DevOps teams to deploy applications more efficiently at a fraction of the cost. AWS Lambda, Amazon Web Services’ (AWS) serverless approach to infrastructure, enables companies to go-to-market at an even faster rate without worrying about computing cost or capabilities. Consequently, security for this new approach becomes paramount, and enterprises must utilize comprehensive tools that are capable of fully protecting corporate assets in serverless environments. For the remainder of 2021, Imperva is offering Serverless Protection for free to help organizations optimize app development operations on AWS Lambda without compromising on security.