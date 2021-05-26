Solar canopies by Standard Solar added to 21 Long Beach Unified School District sites
The Long Beach Unified School District (LBUSD) in Southern California is taking a meaningful step in achieving its sustainability goals by adding solar canopies at 21 of its schools. Standard Solar will fund, operate, and own the portfolio of solar canopy systems. The project was developed in partnership with EMCOR Services Mesa Energy Systems. As of May 2021, 14 of the 21 school sites are now operational with the remaining to be completed by October 2021.solarbuildermag.com