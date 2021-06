The Biden-Harris administration has made advancing equity and inclusion a top priority, committing to “embedding fairness in decision-making processes, executive departments and agencies” and working to “redress inequities in their policies and programs that serve as barriers to equal opportunity.” Recent reporting has shown these efforts are already making real gains. However, remedying centuries of systemic inequality will take sustained action. One crucial way the Biden-Harris administration can advance equity and inclusion in the economy is through investment in community development financial institutions, or CDFIs.