7 Funky Manicure Ideas to Try at Your Next Nail Appointment
Something about a fresh manicure makes me feel so put together. In fact, I’ve come to realize that booking a nail appointment is one of my favorite forms of self care. But recently I’ve been feeling inspired to switch it up from my signature single-color, round-tip mani and thankfully, the College Fashionista community has my back. Funky nail art is a 2021 trend that the CF community has embraced with open arms (okay, more like hands) and it’s safe to say I’m inspired! I’ve saved the following pics as inspo so get ready to screenshot—you’ll want to bring these photos to your next nail appointment, too.www.collegefashionista.com