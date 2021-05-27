Cancel
Oceanside, CA

Guess Who This Brown-Eyed Boy Turned Into!

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 12 days ago

Before this brown-eyed boy was singing his heart out on a television series on streaming, he was just another cute kid shying away from the camera in Oceanside, California. This tiny tot might not have a long career in the entertainment industry just yet, but he is a powerhouse of talent. As the star of a hit musical Disney series, he can act, sing, and dance … as long as he gets his head in the game. The new adaptation of the 2006 popular film franchise just premiered its second season earlier this month.

