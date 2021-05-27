Cancel
Goshen, IN

Judge orders Goshen couple to remove yard signs

By JORDAN FOUTS jfouts@elkharttruth.com
Elkhart Truth
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGOSHEN — A Goshen couple has until the end of the week to remove signs from their yard that violate city zoning laws, a judge has ordered. Lori and Bradley Arnold have displayed a number of large handmade signs in front of their South Main Street home since the 2020 primary and general elections. The content of the signs – which at one time included a toilet, with a Biden-Harris campaign sign stuffed inside it – have attracted counter-protests and alleged arson attempts, while their overall size caught the attention of the city zoning department.

