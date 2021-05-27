Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Bayer sticks to $2 billion provisions taken for class plan

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKkaZ_0aCwJ7iw00

BERLIN (Reuters) - Bayer said on Thursday it was not making any changes to the $2 billion in provisions it took for a class action plan to settle future claims related to its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers in the U.S.

“We are determined to resolve the Roundup litigation and minimise the risk to our company from the existing and potential future lawsuits,” Bayer Chief Executive Werner Baumann said in a speech published online.

“We remain open to settlement negotiations on the remaining lawsuits, as long as the terms are reasonable. However, we will review this approach in the future,” he added.

Reuters

Reuters

131K+
Followers
154K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayer#Lawsuits#Action Plan#Class Action#Weedkillers#Provisions#Settlement Negotiations#Company#Review#Approach#Berlin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
Related
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Facing mounting number of glyphosate lawsuits, Bayer offers 5-point plan to address future Roundup weedkiller claims

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Bayer has announced [May 27] a series of actions it plans to implement following the denial of the motion to preliminarily approve the Roundup™ class settlement agreement, designed to address potential future litigation, by Judge Vince Chhabria of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California.
IndustryInsurance Journal

Bayer Unveils New Roundup Risk Management Plan After $2B Proposal Fails

Bayer said today it will initiate a series of actions to address potential future litigation over its Roundup weedkiller product following the rejection of its $2 billion Roundup class settlement yesterday by a U.S. judge. Bayer said the new package of five measures, which include both legal and commercial actions,...
Congress & CourtsFOXBusiness

Judge nixes Bayer's $2B Roundup litigation plan for 'closure'

A U.S. judge rejected Bayer's $2 billion class-action proposal aimed at resolving future lawsuits alleging its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, saying in a Wednesday order that parts of the plan were "clearly unreasonable." U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said the proposal "would accomplish a lot for...
Congress & CourtsInsurance Journal

Judge Rejects Bayer’s $2 Billion Proposal to End Roundup Litigation

A U.S. judge rejected Bayer’s $2 billion class action proposal aimed at resolving future lawsuits alleging its Roundup weedkiller causes cancer, saying in a Wednesday order that parts of the plan were “clearly unreasonable.”. U.S. District Court Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco said the proposal “would accomplish a lot...
IndustryCNBC

Bayer sticks to $2 bln provision after Glyphosate ruling

Bayer said on Thursday it was not increasing its $2 billion in provisions after a U.S. judge rejected its class action plan to settle future claims related to its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers. "We are determined to resolve the Roundup litigation and minimise the risk to our company from...
Cancerno-tillfarmer.com

Bayer to Rethink Roundup After Judge Nixes $2 Billion Settlement

Bayer said on Wednesday it will review the future of its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers in the U.S. residential market after a judge rejected a $2 billion plan to settle future claims alleging the herbicide causes cancer. The company also said it will reassess its efforts to settle around...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Bayer says it will reconsider ‘the future of glyphosate-based products in the U.S. residential market’ after a federal judge rejected its $2 billion settlement proposal to resolve pending and future cancer lawsuits

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Bayer said on [May 26] it will review the future of its Roundup and other glyphosate-based weedkillers in the U.S. residential market after a judge rejected a $2 billion plan to settle future claims alleging the herbicide causes cancer.
New York City, NYPosted by
Reuters

Microsoft to sell some products through experience stores

(Reuters) - Microsoft Corp said on Tuesday it will use its experience centers in London, New York and Sydney to sell products to customers starting July 1. Microsoft, which shut its retail stores last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has been using its experience centers to mainly host business customers.
Industrytexasfarmbureau.org

Bayer releases plan in response to federal judge’s Roundup ruling

After a federal judge denied a proposed class settlement by Bayer regarding Roundup-related litigation, the company announced a five-point plan to address potential future litigation. “We have legal and commercial options that, together, will achieve a similar result in mitigating future litigation risk, and we will pursue them as quickly...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Palihapitiya's $16 mln bet on Clover worth $682 mln on Reddit rally

June 8 (Reuters) - Serial dealmaker Chamath Palihapitiya’s $16 million investment in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that took Clover Health Investments Corp public was worth $682 million on Tuesday after a Reddit-fueled rally in the health insurer’s shares. Clover shares ended trading up 86% on Tuesday as it...
Providence, RIProvidence Business News

Neronha OKs Prospect hospital plan with $80M escrow provision

PROVIDENCE – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha has given the go-ahead for an ownership change of two Rhode Island hospitals owned by Prospect Medical Holdings Inc. as long as the company puts up $80 million in an escrow account. Neronha’s decision, announced during a Tuesday press conference, revives the ownership...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

OPEC+ Sticks with Planned July Output Hike

(Bloomberg) -- OPEC+ stuck to its plan to hike oil output in July, but Saudi Arabia’s energy minister kept the market guessing as to whether the group will add more supply later this year to keep pace with the accelerating global recovery. “The demand picture has shown clear signs of...