Hints of Hidden Volcanoes Deep Inside Europa Boost Its Chances of Hosting Alien Life

By Michelle Starr
Posted by 
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Jupiter's ice-encrusted moon Europa is increasingly looking like the best place in the Solar System to search for extraterrestrial life. New modeling suggests that the rocky mantle, deep below the thick ice and salty ocean, could actually be hot enough for volcanic activity. Moreover, it could have been this hot over most of its 4.5-billion year lifespan. The finding has direct implications for the possibility of life lurking on Europa's seafloor. "Our findings provide additional evidence that Europa's subsurface ocean may be an environment suitable for the emergence of life," said geophysicist Marie Běhounková of Charles University in Czechia. "Europa is one of the...

www.sciencealert.com
ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com
