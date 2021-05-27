Hints of Hidden Volcanoes Deep Inside Europa Boost Its Chances of Hosting Alien Life

Lorenz Roth, Nickolay Ivchenko, G. Randall Gladstone, Joachim Saur, Denis Grodent, Bertrand Bonfond, Philippa M. Molyneux, Kurt D. Retherford. Ganymede's atmosphere is produced by charged particle sputtering and sublimation of its icy surface. Previous far-ultraviolet observations of the OI1356-A and OI1304-A oxygen emissions were used to derive sputtered molecular oxygen (O$_2$) as an atmospheric constituent but an expected sublimated water (H$_2$O) component remained undetected. Here we present an analysis of high-sensitivity spectra and spectral images acquired by the Hubble Space Telescope revealing H$_2$O in Ganymede's atmosphere. The relative intensity of the oxygen emissions requires contributions from dissociative excitation of water vapor, indicating that H$_2$O is more abundant than O$_2$ around the sub-solar point. Away from the sub-solar region, the emissions are consistent with a pure O$_2$ atmosphere. Eclipse observations constrain atomic oxygen to be at least two orders of magnitude less abundant than these other species. The higher H$_2$O/O$_2$ ratio above the warmer trailing hemisphere compared to the colder leading hemisphere, the spatial concentration to the sub-solar region, and the estimated abundance of $\sim$10$^{15}$ H$_2$O/cm$^{2}$ are consistent with sublimation of the icy surface as source.