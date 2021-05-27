A Literal Mouse Plague Is Terrorizing Towns in Eastern Australia Right Now
While the rest of the world continues to tackle the global pandemic, in eastern Australia, waves of mice are flooding farms and towns. For months now, this plague has been wreaking havoc on crops, damaging electrical wires in buildings, and even biting hospital patients, leaving a stench of rodent urine and feces in its wake. The mice are getting into drinking water supplies, making some people sick, and decimating hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of crops grown by farmers who have already endured years of drought, not to mention the pandemic. The mouse plague just gets worse- mice pour out of a...www.sciencealert.com