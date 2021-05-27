Cancel
A Literal Mouse Plague Is Terrorizing Towns in Eastern Australia Right Now

By Tessa Koumoundouros
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

While the rest of the world continues to tackle the global pandemic, in eastern Australia, waves of mice are flooding farms and towns. For months now, this plague has been wreaking havoc on crops, damaging electrical wires in buildings, and even biting hospital patients, leaving a stench of rodent urine and feces in its wake. The mice are getting into drinking water supplies, making some people sick, and decimating hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of crops grown by farmers who have already endured years of drought, not to mention the pandemic. The mouse plague just gets worse- mice pour out of a...

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

ScienceAlert

In Unprecedented Feat, Scientists Figure Out How Many Wild Birds Live on The Planet

In one of the biggest data studies of its kind ever carried out, researchers have put a figure on how many wild birds are inhabiting the planet right now – so before we tell you, make a guess and see if you were anywhere close. Ready? The official tally is roughly 50 billion, over six times as many as there are humans on our planet. That covers a total of 9,700 bird species (92 percent of those alive today), from the avocet to the zebra finch, and is based on over a billion sightings logged on the citizen science portal eBird. Those data...
