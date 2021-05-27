UPI Almanac for Thursday, May 27, 2021

Smoke rises from the German battleship Bismarck shortly before it sinks May 27, 1941. File Photo courtesy of the Royal Navy

Today is Thursday, May 27, the 147th day of 2021 with 218 to follow.

The moon is waning. Morning stars are Jupiter, Neptune, Saturn and Uranus. Evening stars are Mars, Mercury and Venus.

Those born on this date are under the sign of Gemini. They include financier Cornelius Vanderbilt in 1794; social reformer Amelia Bloomer, for whom the undergarment was named, in 1818; poet Julia Ward Howe, who wrote the lyrics for "The Battle Hymn of the Republic," in 1819; frontiersman James Butler "Wild Bill" Hickok in 1837; detective novelist Dashiell Hammett in 1894; writer Rachel Carson in 1907; composer Harold Rome in 1908; Hubert Humphrey, U.S. vice president/longtime U.S. senator, in 1911; actor Vincent Price in 1911; Golf hall of fame member Sam Snead in 1912; author Herman Wouk in 1915; actor Christopher Lee in 1922; former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger in 1923 (age 98); writer Harlan Ellison in 1934; jazz musician Ramsey Lewis in 1935 (age 86); actor Lee Meriwether in 1935 (age 86); actor Louis Gossett Jr. in 1936 (age 85); singer/songwriter Don Williams in 1939; actor Bruce Weitz in 1943 (age 78); actor Peri Gilpin in 1961 (age 60); actor Todd Bridges in 1965 (age 56); actor Joseph Fiennes in 1970 (age 51); actor Paul Bettany in 1971 (age 50); singer Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes in 1971; actor Jack McBrayer in 1973 (age 48); celebrity chef Jamie Oliver in 1975 (age 46); rapper Andre 3000, born Andre Benjamin, in 1975 (age 46); actor Shanola Hampton in 1977 (age 44); actor Ben Feldman in 1980 (age 41); actor Chris Colfer in 1990 (age 31); actor/model Lily-Rose Depp in 1999 (age 22).

On this date in history:

In 1703, Czar Peter the Great founded St. Petersburg as the new capital of Russia.

In 1930, Richard Gurley Drew received a patent for his adhesive tape, which was later manufactured by 3M as Scotch tape. Drew died in 1980.

In 1937, San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge was opened. An estimated 200,000 people crossed it the first day.

In 1941, after attacks by British ships and planes, the German battleship Bismarck sank 400 miles west of the French port of Brest.

In 1943, former Olympic distance runner Louis Zamperini's B-24 bomber crashed in the Pacific Ocean during a rescue mission. He and one other survivor were captured by the Japanese and made prisoners of war. His story became the subject of the book Unbroken and a film by the same name directed by Angelina Jolie.

In 1968, the U.S. nuclear submarine USS Scorpion was reported overdue in the Atlantic with 99 men aboard. The wreckage was located in October 1968.

In 1990, Cesar Gaviria, 34, was elected president of Colombia after a campaign in which three candidates were killed. He vowed to make no deals with the cocaine cartels.

In 1992, hours after a Russian-brokered cease-fire went into effect in Bosnia, Serb guerrillas launched a surprise mortar bombardment on Sarajevo, killing at least 20 people and injuring up to 160 more waiting in lines to buy bread.

In 1997, an F5 tornado half a mile wide ripped through the small Texas town of Jarrell, killing 27 people, including a family of five.

In 2004, a federal appeals court in San Francisco upheld Oregon's law authorizing doctors to help their terminally ill patients kill themselves.

In 2006, an earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Java, killing approximately 5,000 people and leaving an estimated 200,000 homeless.

In 2020, the death toll from COVID-19 in the United States surpassed 100,000. That figure would grow to nearly six times that a year later.

A thought for the day: "The moral test of a government is how it treats those who are at the dawn of life, the children; those who are in the twilight of life, the aged; and those who are in the shadow of life, the sick, the needy and the handicapped." -- Hubert H. Humphrey