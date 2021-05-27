Cancel
NFL

'Boxing is a mess': the darkness and damage of brain trauma in the ring

The Guardian
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe writer, the fighter, the doctor and the widow all look down into the darkness and damage of boxing. They understand the previously untold story of brain trauma in the ring and, as they talk to me, their moving testimony underpins a shared belief that change has to come. There is a measured urgency to their words for they love the fighters and they want to offer their knowledge to help make this brutal sport a little safer.

