Watch: BTS Rock ‘The Late Show’ with ‘Butter’ Live

The worldwide pop sensation is once again taking the world by storm with their new summertime anthem, as the band flaunts creative pop references and dance motifs. Global phenomenon BTS, who hails from South Korea, released their newest single, titled “Butter” — along with its official music video — on May 21. As the K-pop group’s second fully English track, the song was highly anticipated ever since its first teaser dropped on May 2. Preceded by BTS’ first English single, “Dynamite,” which was released on Aug. 21 last year, the hit single features a charismatic sentiment of love from the BTS boys, both for themselves and their fans, the BTS ARMY. A closer look at the lyrics of “Butter” and its music video reveal such charming themes, as well as pop culture and dance references that cleverly culminate into the ultimate summer anthem.