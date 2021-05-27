Will 30x30 Initiative to Protect Land and Water Gain Traction?

Salt Lake City, UT – The Mule Deer Foundation’s President/CEO testified today in front of a subcommittee of the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Natural Resources on legislation that will help fund digital mapping of access and allow more efficient, effective multiple-use management of public lands. Joel Pedersen spoke in support of the Modernizing Access to our Public Lands Act (MAPLand Act; H.R. 3113) to the members of the National Parks, Forests, and Public Lands subcommittee. The MAPLand Act would improve digital mapping of easements and rights-of-way across private lands, making it possible for the public to identify places to hunt, fish, and participate in other forms of outdoor recreation. The bill also requires land management agencies to provide information about seasonal allowances and restrictions for vehicle use on public roads and trails as well as boundaries of areas where hunting or recreational shooting is regulated or closed.