Will 30x30 Initiative to Protect Land and Water Gain Traction?

publicnewsservice.org
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA FE, N.M. -- The 30x30 initiative, also called the "America the Beautiful" campaign, aims to preserve 30% of the nation's lands and water by 2030. But its pledge to fight the climate crisis could face hurdles. Announced by the Biden administration earlier this year, the initiative acknowledged what's called a tipping point in damage done to the natural world and decisive action needed to reverse that damage.

www.publicnewsservice.org
