Elon Musk and Michael Saylor Form the Bitcoin Mining Council

With a net worth estimated at around $150 billion as of May 2021, Elon Musk is one of the world’s richest and most influential people. The business magnate is not only a citizen of the United States of America but also of Canada, and South Africa where he was born. It is widely believed that he is a self-made billionaire but it has been upheld in some quarters that he set out as an entrepreneur with some money he got from his father. But Elon, who has described his father Errol Graham Musk as an evil person several times, has insisted he worked his way through college and even accumulated a $100,000 debt in the process. While his status as a self-made billionaire is still up for debate for many people, no one can deny he is currently one of the richest billionaires in the world.