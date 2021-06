Vice President Kamala Harris is set to meet with the President of Mexico. Today, Harris will be on the second leg of her immigration root cause review visit to Guatemala and Mexico. She’ll meet with President Andrés Manueal López Obrador also known as AMLO who has pledged to work with the U.S. to address the issue. Yesterday, after her meeting with Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei, Harris said the goal is for Guatemalans to “find hope at home” advising those thinking of making the dangerous trek to the U.S: “do not come.”