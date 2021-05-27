Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coos County, NH

Freeze Warning issued for Northern Coos, Southern Coos by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Coos; Southern Coos FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Southern Coos and Northern Coos Counties. In Maine, Northern Oxford County. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Freezing conditions could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
New Hampshire State
County
Coos County, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southern Coos Freeze#Northern Coos Counties#Northern Oxford County#Edt Friday#Freezing Conditions#Target Area#Moderate Certainty#Tender Plants#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Coos County, NHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Coos by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 15:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Coos A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN COOS COUNTY At 349 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 8 miles northeast of Pittsburg, or 20 miles northeast of Colebrook, moving south at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Pittsburg, Dixville, Clarksville, Stewartstown and Wentworth Location.
Belknap County, NHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Belknap, Cheshire, Coastal Rockingham, Eastern Hillsborough by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 02:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Belknap; Cheshire; Coastal Rockingham; Eastern Hillsborough; Interior Rockingham; Merrimack; Northern Carroll; Northern Coos; Northern Grafton; Southern Carroll; Southern Coos; Southern Grafton; Strafford; Sullivan; Western And Central Hillsborough National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the upper 60s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the lower 50s across Sebago Lake and Lake Winnipesaukee, and in the lower 50s in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could loose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes, or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!