Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dearborn County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley, Union, Wayne by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-27 05:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ripley; Union; Wayne REDUCED VISIBILITIES THIS MORNING Patchy fog, which may be locally dense, will continue to reduce visibility to below one half mile in places through early morning. Conditions will improve by mid morning. Exercise extra caution if traveling this morning and be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fayette County, IN
County
Dearborn County, IN
County
Wayne County, IN
County
Franklin County, IN
County
Union County, IN
City
Franklin, IN
County
Ripley County, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Early Morning#Franklin Ripley Union#Fayette#Dearborn#Visibilities#Half Mile#Severity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Dearborn County, INweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dearborn, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dearborn; Ripley FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Indiana, Ripley and Dearborn Counties. In Ohio, Hamilton, Clermont and Brown Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.