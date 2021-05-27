Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley, Union, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dearborn; Ripley FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Indiana, Ripley and Dearborn Counties. In Ohio, Hamilton, Clermont and Brown Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.