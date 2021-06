Amazon Fresh is open for business in the D.C. region. The first of Amazon.com Inc.'s full-size branded grocery stores in Greater Washington opened its doors Thursday morning to a crowd of more than 300 who started showing up around 4:30 a.m. They were greeted by green-and-white balloons, security directing motorists in the parking lot, music playing from speakers outside the store, free swag, and lots of technology on display up and down the aisles of the Amazon Fresh in Franconia.