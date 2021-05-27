Cancel
Beckham County, OK

Special Weather Statement issued for Beckham, Custer, Roger Mills, Washita by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Beckham; Custer; Roger Mills; Washita SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR southeastern Roger Mills northwestern Washita...Beckham and southwestern Custer Counties Until 245 AM CDT AT 203 AM CDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Sayre, moving northeast at 45 MPH. HAZARDS INCLUDE Wind gusts to 40 MPH

