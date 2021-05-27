Special Weather Statement issued for Cloud, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 02:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ottawa; Saline The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Saline River at Tescott affecting Saline and Ottawa Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Saline River at Tescott. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 1:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 29.2 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.7 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Low lying areas near the river flood. * Impact...At 28.5 feet, 30th Road bridge over the Saline River floods. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Southern parts of the city of Tescott are affected by flood waters.