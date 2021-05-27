Cancel
Cloud County, KS

Special Weather Statement issued for Cloud, Ottawa by NWS

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cloud; Ottawa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN OTTAWA AND CLOUD COUNTIES UNTIL 245 AM CDT At 208 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Concordia to 7 miles northeast of Glasco to 7 miles northeast of Barnard. Movement was east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Concordia, Clyde, Miltonvale, Glasco, Delphos and Aurora. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for north central Kansas.

Ottawa County, KSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Ottawa, Saline by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 02:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 06:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Ottawa; Saline The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kansas Saline River at Tescott affecting Saline and Ottawa Counties. This product along with additional weather and stream information is available at www.weather.gov/top/. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Saline River at Tescott. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 1:30 AM CDT Monday the stage was 29.2 feet. * Flood stage is 25.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 29.7 feet this morning. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday evening. * Impact...At 25.0 feet, Low lying areas near the river flood. * Impact...At 28.5 feet, 30th Road bridge over the Saline River floods. * Impact...At 29.0 feet, Southern parts of the city of Tescott are affected by flood waters.
Ottawa County, KSweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 02:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 06:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ottawa The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southwestern Ottawa County in north central Kansas * Until 445 AM CDT. * At 136 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Tescott and Culver. Additional rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Cloud County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cloud by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 16:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Cloud The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Cloud County in north central Kansas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 422 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Concordia and Jamestown. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED