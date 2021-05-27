Special Weather Statement issued for Cloud, Ottawa by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Cloud; Ottawa SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN OTTAWA AND CLOUD COUNTIES UNTIL 245 AM CDT At 208 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 4 miles northeast of Concordia to 7 miles northeast of Glasco to 7 miles northeast of Barnard. Movement was east at 45 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Concordia, Clyde, Miltonvale, Glasco, Delphos and Aurora. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 AM CDT for north central Kansas.alerts.weather.gov