It’s been more than a year since we told our friends that we were getting two weeks off of school, and it’s going about as well as you’d expect, if not a little better. With the unspoken agreement that this was not where we expected to be, it’s hard not to give credit where it is due. The vaccine is being produced and distributed. Many people I love have gotten it. Restaurants and stores are being reopened. Business is going as well as it can in such conditions. And people are safely reuniting with family members that they haven’t seen in ages.