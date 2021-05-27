Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Montgomery, Preble, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 05:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Auglaize; Brown; Butler; Champaign; Clark; Clermont; Clinton; Darke; Delaware; Fairfield; Fayette; Franklin; Greene; Hamilton; Hardin; Highland; Hocking; Licking; Logan; Madison; Mercer; Miami; Montgomery; Pickaway; Pike; Preble; Ross; Shelby; Union; Warren FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 are resulting in frost formation this morning, especially in protected areas. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.