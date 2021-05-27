Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Montgomery, Preble, Warren by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-27 04:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-27 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Montgomery; Preble; Warren REDUCED VISIBILITIES THIS MORNING Patchy fog, which may be locally dense, will continue to reduce visibility to below one half mile in places through early morning. Conditions will improve by mid morning. Exercise extra caution if traveling this morning and be prepared for rapidly changing visibilities.alerts.weather.gov