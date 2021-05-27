Cancel
Franklin County, ME

Frost Advisory issued for Central Somerset, Northern Franklin by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Somerset; Northern Franklin FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Franklin and Central Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.

alerts.weather.gov
Franklin County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Franklin, Southern Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 16:34:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Franklin; Southern Franklin A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN COUNTY At 433 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Phillips, or 12 miles northwest of Farmington, moving southeast at 10 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Farmington, Phillips, Weld, Carthage, Avon, Town Of Washington, Perkins, Temple, Strong, Industry and New Vineyard. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
Aroostook County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Aroostook, Northern Penobscot, Northern Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 04:49:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook Areas of Locally Dense Fog Across Northern Maine This Morning Travelers are advised of changing visibilities in fog this morning. Fog may be locally dense with visibility equal or less than one quarter mile at times. Remember to turn on your headlights and slow down when driving in fog. Fog is expected to dissipate between 7 and 8 AM this morning.
Franklin County, MEweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Oxford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR EASTERN OXFORD AND SOUTH CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 558 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wilton, or 7 miles west of Farmington, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Farmington, Dixfield, Wilton, Carthage, Town Of Washington, Perkins and Temple. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Franklin County, MEweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 18:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Oxford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT FOR EASTERN OXFORD AND SOUTH CENTRAL FRANKLIN COUNTIES At 558 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wilton, or 7 miles west of Farmington, moving southeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Farmington, Dixfield, Wilton, Carthage, Town Of Washington, Perkins and Temple. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Androscoggin County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland, Central Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 02:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Central Somerset; Coastal Cumberland; Coastal Waldo; Coastal York; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior Waldo; Interior York; Kennebec; Knox; Lincoln; Northern Franklin; Northern Oxford; Sagadahoc; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford; Southern Somerset National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message Please check with state and local authorities regarding guidelines for allowed activities * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the upper 60s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the lower 50s across Sebago Lake and Lake Winnipesaukee, and in the lower 50s in the regions smaller lakes and rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. When the water temperature is below 60 degrees, the average submerged person could loose dexterity within minutes and be unable to accomplish simple tasks. Anyone on small boats, canoes, or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!
Aroostook County, MEweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Penobscot, Central Piscataquis, Central Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-15 12:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central Penobscot; Central Piscataquis; Central Washington; Coastal Hancock; Coastal Washington; Interior Hancock; Northeast Aroostook; Northern Penobscot; Northern Piscataquis; Northern Somerset; Northern Washington; Northwest Aroostook; Southeast Aroostook; Southern Penobscot; Southern Piscataquis National Weather Service Cold Water Safety Message * The warm air temperatures this weekend in the upper 60s may cause people to underestimate the dangers of the cold water temperatures which are currently only in the upper 40s on the lakes and in the mid 50s on the rivers. * The cold water temperatures can quickly cause hypothermia to anyone immersed in the water. According to the Maine Warden Service, when the water temperatures are below 50 degrees, the chance of immediate incapacitation due to cold shock is extremely high. Anyone on small boats, canoes or kayaks should plan accordingly if recreating this weekend and use extreme caution to avoid this threat. Paddle smart from the start and always wear your life jacket!
Androscoggin County, MEweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Androscoggin, Central Interior Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-13 03:05:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Androscoggin; Central Interior Cumberland; Interior Cumberland Highlands; Interior York; Southern Franklin; Southern Oxford FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In New Hampshire, Northern Grafton, Southern Carroll, Northern Carroll and Southern Grafton Counties. In Maine, Southern Franklin, Southern Oxford, Central Interior Cumberland, Interior York, Androscoggin and Interior Cumberland Highlands Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.