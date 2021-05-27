Frost Advisory issued for Central Somerset, Northern Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-28 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Central Somerset; Northern Franklin FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 7 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Franklin and Central Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 7 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.alerts.weather.gov