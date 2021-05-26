Report: Amazon may be launching pharmacy business

Amazon workers are instructed they’ll get well being care on callAmazon has attracted a number of corporations who’re focused on utilizing its telehealth service, often known as Amazon Care, firm govt Babak Parviz mentioned Wednesday.”We have had fairly a little bit of curiosity from different corporations in utilizing this service,” Parviz, a vp engaged on Amazon Care, mentioned on the Wall Avenue Journal’s Tech Well being occasion, which was held nearly. Parviz added that Amazon plans to announce which corporations have signed on to make use of the service later this summer season.Amazon Care launched in 2019 as a pilot program for workers in and across the firm’s Seattle headquarters. The service offers digital pressing care visits, in addition to free telehealth consults and in-home visits for a price from nurses for testing and vaccinations.Amazon introduced in March that it will develop the digital care a part of this system nationally for its workers and different corporations beginning this summer season. To begin, the added in-person providers will solely be supplied in Washington state and metro areas together with Baltimore and the Washington, D.C.The corporate is working to make the complete Amazon Care service obtainable to different geographies, “as quick as we are able to,” Parviz mentioned. Amazon is eyeing bringing the service to rural areas sooner or later, he added.To succeed in that scale, Amazon should rent 1000’s of workers, Parviz mentioned.Amazon has lengthy set its sights on disrupting the well being care trade. Along with Amazon Care, the corporate final fall launched Amazon Pharmacy, a web based prescription achievement service, which constructed on its acquisition of PillPack in 2018. Final yr, Amazon partnered with worker well being supplier Crossover Well being to launch neighborhood well being clinics for warehouse employees and their households in a handful of cities.Amazon additionally helped launch a three way partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan that was designed to enhance employer well being packages. Referred to as Haven, the enterprise disbanded in early 2021, in an indication of how tough it might be to sort out challenges in American well being care.— CNBC’s Bertha Coombs contributed to this report.