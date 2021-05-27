Amazon looking at opening pharmacy stores in U.S. - Insider

George Coleman, senior vice president of merchandising at CVS Health, will be leaving the company in early July. “I'm writing to inform that you that I am leaving CVS Health in early July. It’s not an easy decision, but it’s a decision driven by my heart. Many of you are familiar with my story. Three years ago I married my wife, an Italian citizen,” Coleman said in a letter. “Despite our best attempts, we’ve been unable to consistently live together in the United States. We’ve spent the last three years hopping back and forth across the Atlantic for extended stays and visits, but we’re married and want to be with each other every day. One of the silver linings of the pandemic was that I was able to work from Europe and shift my workday to accommodate an east coast schedule, but that’s not a sustainable approach to balancing my personal and professional life.”