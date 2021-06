Mission marks SpaceChain’s first demonstration of Ethereum technology integration in space. SpaceChain announced that its blockchain-enabled payload has been launched into space from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, and will be subsequently installed at the International Space Station (ISS). The mission, made possible by Nanoracks and its Space Act agreement with NASA, marks SpaceChain’s fourth blockchain payload launch into space and the first demonstration of Ethereum technology integration into its hardware on ISS. Nexus Inc. (Nexus) will be the first SpaceChain customer to have direct access to this service.