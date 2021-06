At Lake Whillans, we frequently field questions about the legal issues surrounding litigation finance. One question that frequently comes up is whether legal doctrines such as champerty and maintenance impede litigation finance arrangements. For the most part, the doctrines of champerty and maintenance do not impede litigation finance arrangements. But the answer will depend significantly on the jurisdiction that you are in, and one step during the process of raising litigation finance includes diligence into the applicable law on these issues.