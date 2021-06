MIAMISBURG — About 50 dwellings are under a Boil Water Advisory after a water main break in Miamisburg.

The water main break happened late last Wednesday night on Belvo Road in Miamisburg.

According to a tweet from the City of Miamisburg twitter, “door-hanger notifications have been left on the affected residences.”

They will be contacting the residences once the advisory is lifted.

©2021 Cox Media Group