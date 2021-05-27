Cancel
The Brussels Collectible Salon Showcases Fine Design

nuvomagazine.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArt, design, and the in-between. Collectible, a Brussels-based design fair, sits at the intersection of art and design. Lending a curatorial eye to the purchasing process, the fair is structured like an independent art fair featuring contemporary design objects, lighting, furniture, and the in-between. Collectible Salon, launched in 2018, is presenting its 2021 iteration online for a limited run (May 28 to 30), replatforming the lively event with added editorial content and web-exclusive features.

