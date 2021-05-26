Visiting The Performing Arts Center Site With Explorer In Chief Josh Katz

Explorer In Chief Josh Katz was fortunate enough to join Leslie Koch, president of the new Ronald O. Perelman Performing Arts Center, on a hard-hat tour last week. Slated to become the gem of Downtown once it opens in 2023, the PAC is being constructed with 4,200 tons of steel (normally used for a 40-story building) — yet the space is flexible, customizable and wildly imaginative. Movable walls and no fixed seating allows for 11 different theater configurations. Leslie proudly shared that the building takes flexibility and automation further than any theater in North America.