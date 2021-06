It’s win or go home for the Denver Nuggets, as Nikola Jokic’s 32-point, 20-rebound, 10-assist performance wasn’t enough to carry them to a win. The Phoenix Suns haven’t been slowed at all on offense over the course of the series, and despite Denver’s best efforts, the Suns are just simply the better, deeper — and healthier — team in this series. While anything can happen in the playoffs and the Nuggets are no stranger to overcoming deficits, doing so without Jamal Murray seems incredibly difficult.