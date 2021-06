Baughman found guilty of three counts of attempted murder; receives 18-year sentence.Wilsonville resident Mark Jerry Charles Baughman recently pleaded guilty in Marion County Circuit Court to three counts of attempted murder, as well as one count each of arson and assault after he attempted to set his mother's residence and car ablaze last August in Salem. Baughman was sentenced to 18 years in prison. The Salem Statesman Journal first reported this news. Salem Police records indicate that Baughman tried to ignite an explosion at his mother's residence while multiple people, including a child, occupied the house on Aug....