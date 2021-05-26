Louisiana: Your Action Needed – Urge House Speaker Schexnayder to Schedule Constitutional Carry Tomorrow
One of the greatest 2A enhancements for self-defense rights in the Sportsman’s Paradise, Senate Bill 118, passed out of committee earlier this week and needs your help to be considered before the Legislative Session ends! NRA Members and Second Amendment supporters are strongly encouraged to contact House Speaker Clay Schexnayder at (225) 473-6016 and respectfully ask him to schedule the self-defense measure for floor debate TOMORROW!www.nraila.org