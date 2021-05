With a number of players expected to leave Celtic over the course of the summer, a number of new faces look set to arrive at Parkhead in order to replace them. Of course, the club’s recruitment this summer will play a very important role in how the upcoming season turns out. Naturally, the club would be eager to bounce back as quickly as possible after a disappointing campaign this time around, which saw them finish without a single piece of silverware after a long time. Thus, it is important that they make the right moves in the upcoming transfer window.