Music

DJ Khaled Speaks on Bringing JAY-Z and Nas Together for 'KHALED KHALED' Album

hypebeast.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDJ Khaled revealed in a recent interview it took him “maybe four to five years” to ask JAY-Z and Nas to come together for a track. Speaking to PEOPLE, the producer explained how he managed to get the two artists, who he describes as his brothers, to collaborate for his KHALED KHALED cut, “Sorry Not Sorry.” “One day we were having dinner at Tao in LA and it was Mary J. Blige, Beyoncé, Nas, JAY-Z, Puff Daddy and more people were there,” DJ Khaled said. “JAY-Z and Nas are my brothers, but that day, I [saw] them together just having the best conversations and it was all laughing, enjoying good energy and good vibes. So I’ve always been wanting to make this record. So I’d seen that and I said, ‘Man I can pull this off.’”

hypebeast.com
Celebrities
HOT 107.9

Fat Joe Calls DJ Khaled the Quincy Jones of Hip-Hop

Fat Joe has the internet going nuts after comparing DJ Khaled to iconic record producer, Quincy Jones. The bold claim came when Joey Crack appeared on Nore and DJ EFN's Drink Champs Podcast, during an episode that aired on Friday (May 14). During the liquored-up sit-down, the group discussed Khaled's latest effort, Khaled Khaled, and the much talked about single, "Sorry Not Sorry," featuring Jay-Z and Nas.
Celebrities
107 JAMZ

DJ Khaled Should Not Be Mentioned With the Likes of Quincy Jones

Over the weekend, Fat Joe said DJ Khaled is the Quincy Jones of Hip Hop. I can only think even Khaled himself had to be like what are you talking about?. As far as Hip Hop goes, Khaled has been behind some of the biggest anthems we all remember. Whether it's All I Do Is Win, I'm On One or Wild Thoughts, before we even take it back to Quincy Jones, let's talk about Dr. Dre, Teddy Riley, and even DJ Premier.
Celebritiesthatgrapejuice.net

New Video: DJ Khaled – ‘Body in Motion’ (featuring Bryson Tiller, Lil Baby, & Roddy Ricch)

DJ Khaled dropped his latest album, ‘Khaled Khaled,’ on April 30 and in the time since has unveiled six music videos in its support: “We Going Crazy” with H.E.R. and Migos, “Where You From” featuring Buju Banton, Capleton, Bounty Killer, Barrington Levy, “Thankful” with Lil Wayne and Jeremih, “Sorry Not Sorry” featuring JAY-Z, Nas, James Fauntleroy, and Beyonce, and the Lil Baby and Lil Durk-assisted “Every Chance I Get” (click here to watch them all).
Musictheurbantwist.com

The Tracklist For DMX’s Posthumous Album, ‘Exodus,’ Features Collaborations With Jay Z, Nas, Lil Wayne, And More

The hip-hop world has been hellbent on maintaining DMX’s legacy since his horrific, untimely death due to complications following a drug overdose earlier this year. He was an artist who meant so much to so many people, and many people have made it a priority to give his catalog the proper send-off it deserves. Swizz Beatz, a producer and artist, has been at the forefront of these campaigns, and he recently opened up about his frustrations with some of the fake friends he saw around the late rapper.
Musicslpecho.com

‘KHALED KHALED’ better than expected

Rapper DJ Khaled released the album “KHALED KHALED,” his first album in two years, April 30. This is the 12th album released by the already-established musician. I do not listen to DJ Khaled, however, I do listen to some rap music. Some of his many features on the album were other highly praised rappers such as Drake and Lil Baby.
Musicfoxbangor.com

DMX Album ‘EXODUS’ Drops with Jay-Z, Bono, Snoop, Kanye

DMX lives on with his voice … and with an assist from some very famous musical friends. X’s album, “EXODUS,” just dropped, and it’s filled with assists from folks like Alicia Keys, Bono, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Snoop, The Lox, Usher, Moneybagg Yo, Griselda and Kanye. The album was produced by...
MusicGenius

Jay-Z & Nas Reunite On DMX’s Posthumous Track “Bath Salts”

After recently linking up on DJ Khaled’s “Sorry Not Sorry,” one-time rivals JAY-Z and Nas are back together again. This time, it’s for DMX’s posthumous album, Exodus, on the track “Bath Salts.” Produced by Swizz Beatz, the track was first recorded for Nas' 2012 album Life is Good but sat unreleased for nearly a decade.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z's Reference To The Kardashians On DMX's Album Earns Mixed Reactions

Fans received the final album from DMX on Friday. Exodus is a star-studded affair equipped with some of the biggest names in rap music right now. The album was recorded prior to his passing, along with a few of the posse cuts like "Bath Salts." With appearances from Nas and Jay-Z, the song became an instant favorite among fans but Jay-Z did ruffle a few feathers along the way.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Roddy Ricch Recounts Meeting Jay-Z At The Grammys

The rise of Roddy Ricch in 2020 marked the arrival of a new star from Compton. The 22-year-old rapper has witnessed a tremendous amount of commercial success during the past year including two #1 singles and a Grammy award. Unfortunately, he didn't end up taking away any awards at this year's Grammy ceremony this year but he did leave with something more valuable than any award could offer.
Celebritiesworldwideentertainmenttv.com

Jay-Z speaks On DMX, Snoop, & Dr. Dre on “The Shop”

Jay-Z speaks on DMX and writing for Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg’s on “Still D.R.E.”!. Jay-Z drops great information on hip hop history during his appearance on “The Shop” concerning DMX and ghostwriting for Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg on “Still D.R.E.”. When Maverick asks Hov if he remembers writing...
Entertainment
defpen

Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, DJ Khaled & Friends To Headline Virtual Essence Fest

For the second year in a row, Essence has opted to host its annual festival in a virtual format. This year, the event will be split int to two weekends, June 25-27 and July 2-4. Taking the stage, Kirk Franklin, Jazmine Sullivan, Ne-Yo, Tank, David, D-Nice, DJ Khaled and friends are set to perform. Also, Mary J. Blige, Tiana Major9, Tracy G and several others are set to participate in different interactive sessions throughout the weekend.
EntertainmentBillboard

Jazmine Sullivan, DJ Khaled, Ne-Yo & More Set to Perform at 2021 Essence Festival of Culture

The Essence Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola is back. The two weekend-long event kicks off in New Orleans from June 25 to 27, with continued festivities the following weekend, July 2 to 4, and is open in person exclusively to Louisiana residents. For all non-Louisiana residents hoping to join the fun, the festival will be available for streaming at EssenceStudios.com and Essence.com.
Musicmixmag.net

Swizz Beatz pays tribute to his “brother” DMX

Swizz Beatz paid tribute to his “brother” DMX at the Billboard Music Awards. The producer, who was recently confirmed as the producer for the late rapper’s forthcoming album 'Exodus', hailed the talents of his close friend in an emotional speech. Read this next: DMX's casket was transported to memorial service...
Celebritiesvermilioncountyfirst.com

Jay Z Recalls DMX Bringing An Arena To Tears

During an interview that aired on HBO, Jay Z recalled being in awe and a little intimidated, while watching the late, DMX perform live on stage. He said he was watching a show that DMX was opening for him and the whole arena went “f—ing crazy.” According to Jay Z, it was so loud that it was deafening.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

JetsonMade Turned Down Rihanna To Work With J. Cole

Producer JetsonMade has been in high demand for the last few years after he initially broke out through his extensive work with DaBaby. One of the biggest hip-hop producers of the modern era, the 23-year-old has picked up credits with Jack Harlow, Roddy Ricch, Playboi Carti, Youngboy Never Broke Again, and many more. One of the most exciting moments in his young career has been his connection to J. Cole, having produced his recent song "Lion King On Ice."
Celebrities
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snoop Dogg to join Def Jam label as strategic consultant

NEW YORK — (AP) — Snoop Dogg is getting ready to bark out orders at Def Jam Recordings — he's joining the label as an executive creative and strategic consultant. Def Jam announced Monday that newly created role for the iconic rapper “will allow (Snoop) to strategically work across the label’s executive team and artist roster." Acts signed to the label include Kanye West, Nas, Justin Bieber, Big Sean, Logic, Jadakiss, 2 Chainz, Jeezy, Jhené Aiko, Bobby Sessions and late rapper DMX. Def Jam is a division of Universal Music Group, also home to Interscope Geffen A&M, Capitol Records and Republic Records.