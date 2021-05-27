DJ Khaled Speaks on Bringing JAY-Z and Nas Together for 'KHALED KHALED' Album

DJ Khaled revealed in a recent interview it took him “maybe four to five years” to ask JAY-Z and Nas to come together for a track. Speaking to PEOPLE, the producer explained how he managed to get the two artists, who he describes as his brothers, to collaborate for his KHALED KHALED cut, “Sorry Not Sorry.” “One day we were having dinner at Tao in LA and it was Mary J. Blige, Beyoncé, Nas, JAY-Z, Puff Daddy and more people were there,” DJ Khaled said. “JAY-Z and Nas are my brothers, but that day, I [saw] them together just having the best conversations and it was all laughing, enjoying good energy and good vibes. So I’ve always been wanting to make this record. So I’d seen that and I said, ‘Man I can pull this off.’”