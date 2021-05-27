Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

Man has hand amputated because US police handcuffed him too tightly, his lawyers say

By Maroosha Muzaffar
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 12 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ntgiU_0aCwEMd700

A 26-year-old Hispanic man has sued the Jefferson County police for allegedly handcuffing him so tightly that one of his hands had to be amputated, a federal lawsuit has revealed.

Giovanni Loyola, who lives in Birmingham, Alabama, and was in jail for “resisting arrest” among other charges, got out on 28 February and noticed pain in his left wrist. He subsequently underwent four operations in which doctors removed his fingertips and later his entire hand.

In April this year, Mr Loyola filed a lawsuit against the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department deputy who handcuffed him in February 2020. In the lawsuit, he claimed that the deputies used excessive force and that his civil rights were violated. The lawsuit revealed that he was handcuffed for hours and that blocked circulation to his wrists.

Mr Loyola also claimed that he asked the police to loosen his handcuffs but the sheriff’s deputies ignored his request.

On February 16 last year, Mr Loyola — according to his lawsuit — was watching TV in his mother’s trailer in Pinson, Birmingham, when the sheriff’s deputies knocked on the door. According to the report filed by six days later, one official — identified just as Deputy Godber in the lawsuit — along with two others went to the trailer after receiving calls that there was a gunshot heard and a report of two men fighting outside and unloading or loading large weapons.

Mr Loyola said he was not involved in the fighting and neither had any guns on him, according to the lawsuit said. However, his brother may have been arguing outside the trailer.

On that day, when the deputy entered the trailer, he handcuffed Mr Loyola. “Deputy Godber, without answering and without asking permission to enter the home, reached inside the doorway, grabbed Plaintiff by the wrist and jerked him outside the home and down the steps,” the lawsuit said.

It also mentioned that Mr Loyola was slammed into a car, thrown to the ground and punched in the face. According to the complaint, Deputy Godber pinned him to the ground with his knee on Mr Loyola’s back and placed handcuffs tightly on his wrists, AL.com first reported.

Meanwhile, the deputy’s report said that Mr Loyola was being violent. It said: “Giovanni Loyola was intoxicated and arguing with family members so loud inside his residence it could be heard from the public roadway.”

It added: “Dep Godber tried to detain Mr Loyola where he immediately became combative, pushing Dep Godber away.” Mr Loyola allegedly struggled with the deputies on the ground and resisted being handcuffed.

“He sustained some scratches to his face, however, refused medics,” it said.

Mr Loyola was arrested for disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and resisting arrest.

Mr Loyola said: “Deputy Godber refused even to consider loosening the handcuffs. He kept the handcuffs on Plaintiff with the same degree of tightness until he had transported him to the Jefferson County Jail that night.”

In jail, Mr Loyola was denied any medical treatment. He also served added time for his outstanding warrants for traffic violations and for failure to appear.

“As soon as I got to the jail, they all just left me there. I guess things could have gone better if I had been treated better. I was just left in the holding cell,” Mr Loyola said. He went to the hospital as soon as he was out of jail. He had a severe problem with blood flow to his left hand. After four operations, doctors amputated his entire hand.

Mr Loyola said he endured a ten-month ordeal that involved a total of four surgeries at different hospitals.

Mr Loyola worked mainly in construction.

William Terrill, Associate Dean at Arizona State University and a professor of criminal justice, said: “The officer probably, depending on the department policy, had a duty to check on (the tightness of the cuffs) because the result was obviously tragic.”

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
The Independent

The Independent

145K+
Followers
80K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Lawyers#Traffic Violations#Jail#State Police#Federal Police#County Police#University Police#Hispanic#Arizona State University#Man#Handcuffs#Medics#Doctors#Criminal Justice#Plaintiff#Excessive Force#Disorderly Conduct#Family Members#Tightness
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Violent CrimesPosted by
Black Enterprise

Jail Nurse Says She ‘Witnessed a Murder’, Presses FBI to Investigate Detainee’s Death

A jail nurse’s persistence after she claims to have “witnessed a murder” led to an FBI investigation into the death of Hardell Sherrell. Minneapolis Nurse Practitioner Stephanie Lundblad was the only reason Sherrell received any type of medical attention ahead of his death inside Beltrami County Jail in August 2018, KARE 11 reports. Jail personnel was under the impression that Sherrell was faking the state of paralysis he endured inside the jail after walking in a healthy man.
MinoritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Cops Apologize for Mistakenly Detaining, Handcuffing First Black Judge on B.C. Supreme Court

Canada's Vancouver Police Department has apologized for mistakenly arresting the first Black person to be named to the Supreme Court of British Columbia. Selwyn Romilly, 81, told CBC News that five police officers approached him while he was on a morning walk at around 9:45 a.m. local time Friday. "They said that they got a complaint about someone fitting my description, and before I could say anything, they told me to put my hands behind my back and they shackled me with handcuffs," he said.
Violent Crimes6abc

Officer charged in death of Daunte Wright to appear in court

The former police officer who killed Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on Monday at 1:30 p.m. Former Brooklyn Center Officer Kim Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of Wright. Potter shot and killed Wright on...
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

Probe launched into death of Black man whose nose was pinched shut by officers

An independent investigation has begun into an Illinois police department, following the release of dash-cam footage showing a Black man being assaulted in the back of a patrol car.The victim, who was identified as Eric Lurry, 37, died while receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Joliet, a suburb of Chicago, after being arrested in January last year. In August, his wife Nicole Lurry, who is mother to his three children, filed a federal civil suit that named all the officers connected to his death, accusing the police of masking his cause of death and tampering with evidence.At the time...
Minoritiesmichiganchronicle.com

Black Mother Files Lawsuit After Police Handcuff Her 11-Year-Old Son

The video of the boy’s traumatic ordeal released by police Monday after a shooting last month at Briarwood Mall, according to the article. The mother told the news station that she is beyond upset with police who pointed their weapons at her son and put him in handcuffs as part of a shooting investigation, according to the article. The police then said that the actions seen in their body-camera footage (released to WXYZ) was not out of order.
Violent Crimeskiss951.com

Guards Didn’t Notice An Inmate Was Beheaded in His Cell

In a horrific attack at the Corocan State Prison Luis Romero was apparently beheaded at the hands of his cellmate Jamie Osuna. Somehow the guards didn’t notice that the inmate was beheaded in his cell. The attack took place in March of 2019. According to a new report, the prison guards making their rounds reported that both men were alive shortly after the attack allegedly took place. The family of the victim has filed a lawsuit and investigations are ongoing into how and why this happened.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Independent

George Floyd anniversary: Kendrell Watkins was killed by Taser on bodycam but mystery about his death still remains

Police have killed at least 229 Black people out of a total 426 people of colour since former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd on 25 May, 2020. Each case is different, but many share core similarities: quick encounters, for low-level infractions, met with deadly force, leaving families and communities with unanswered questions.A popular chant, heard during thousands of protests across the country after the murder of George Floyd, was a simple one: “Say his name.” It was a simple act of memory after so many other victims of police brutality had been forgotten, or never acknowledged.The police...